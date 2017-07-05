Man found with severe burns at side of Doncaster road dies

A man found with severe burns at the side of a Doncaster road has died.

The man, who has not yet been named but was in his 50s, was found injured at the side of Coulman Road, Thorne, at 6.50pm on Sunday.

Emergency services were alerted to the injured man and he was rushed to hospital by ambulance but died the following day.

The area where the man was found was cordoned off by police officers while an investigation was launched, but the incident is no longer being treated as suspicious.

A South Yorkshire Police spokeswoman said: "At around 6.50pm on Sunday, July 2, emergency services were called to reports of a man with severe burn injuries on Coulman Road, Doncaster.

"The man, in his 50s, was taken to hospital where he sadly died on Monday, July 3.

"At this time, the circumstances surrounding the man's death are not being treated as suspicious and officers are not looking for anyone in connection with this incident."