Man found with serious injuries after ‘fall’ at South Yorkshire bus station

A man has been taken to hospital with serious injuries after it is believed he fell at a South Yorkshire bus station earlier this afternoon.

Part of Rotherham Interchange, Frederick Street, was closed earlier this afternoon as emergency services dealt with the incident.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: “Emergency services are currently in attendance at Rotherham Interchange on Frederick Street, following reports a man had been found with serious injuries, believed to be consistent with a fall, at around 1.55pm this afternoon (Wednesday, September 14).

“He has been taken to hospital, however there was still a scene on at the interchange as officers dealt with a further report of concern for a man in the area in connection to the initial incident. This has since been resolved.”

Platform A at the interchange will remain closed the rest of the day, but buses continue to depart from the adjacent stand on platform B.