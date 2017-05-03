Man found dead near level crossing in South Yorkshire is named

A man whose body was found near a level crossing in South Yorkshire has been named.

Stephen Winstanley was found dead close to the tracks at Denaby level crossing, near Doncaster, on Sunday, April 23.

The 37-year-old was named on Tuesday (May 2) as an inquest into his death was opened and adjourned at Doncaster Coroner's Court.

Emergency services were called to the scene, close to Dearne Valley Leisure Centre, after Mr Winstanley's body was spotted just after 8am.

Police and paramedics attended, and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The coroner's court said a date for the formal inquest would be set on Wednesday, September 27.