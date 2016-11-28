Man fighting for life after South Yorkshire crash

A man is fighting for life after ploughing into some railings on a South Yorkshire street.

The 43-year-old was travelling along Greens Way, Mexborough, when his Vauxhall Zafira left the road and crashed into railings.

He was taken to hospital with life threatening injuries.

His passenger, a 46-year-old woman, escaped with minor injuries.

Police officers investigating the collision, at 10.50pm on Saturday, want to hear from witnesses.

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101.