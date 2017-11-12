Man dies following fire at home in South Yorkshire

A man has died following a fire at his home in South Yorkshire this afternoon.

The man, believed to be in his 70s, was found dead at a property on Glaisdale Close, in Dinnington, Rotherham.

Firefighters were called to the scene just after midday, with crews from Doncaster, Maltby and Rotherham attending.

South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue said it was believed to have been a slow-burning fire and was already out by the time firefighters were alerted.

"A multi-agency investigation in to the cause of the fire will now take place," the fire service said in a statement.