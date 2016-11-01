Shoppers at a South Yorkshire branch of Wilkinson's watched in horror as a man reportedly cut off his big toe.

A police spokesman said: "Emergency services were called to a shop in Haymarket, Sheffield, at around 11.10am on Sunday October 30 following reports of concern for a man inside the premises.

"Upon officer arrival, the man was taken to hospital with injuries to his foot, where he remains.

"There are not believed to be any other parties involved. The incident is not being investigated as a crime"

One eye witness said: "A man went into Wilkinson's Haymarket, went upstairs to the electrical aisle, picked up some bolt cutters, chopped his big toe off and stood eating it.

"The aisle was taped off until police and forensics went."

Wilkinson's have been contacted for a comment.