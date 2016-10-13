Man charged with GBH over incident at Doncaster property

A man has this afternoon been charged with GBH in connection with an incident that took place at a Doncaster property that left a man with serious injuries.

Police were called to a property in Herrick Gardens at 8.15am yesterday where a 41-year-old man was found with serious injuries. He was then rushed to Doncaster Royal Infirmary for treatment.

John Carr senior, from the Balby area of Doncaster, has now been charged with GBH and appeared at Doncaster magistrates court this afternoon.

He was granted bail until his next appearance at Sheffield Crown Court in November.

A second man arrested in connection to the incident has been bailed until November.

The victim remains in a serious condition in hospital.

Anyone with information on this incident, is asked to call police on 101 quoting incident 193 of October 12.

Alternatively call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.