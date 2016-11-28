Man charged with attempted robbery and public order offences following Doncaster cop op

A 33-year-old man has been charged with numerous offences including attempted robbery and public order offences, following a police operation carried out in Doncaster this weekend.

Daniel Singleton, of no fixed address, appeared before Doncaster Magistrates’ Court today charged with attempted robbery, Section 4 of the Public Order Act 1986 (causing fear or provocation of violence), and breach of a court order.

He has been remanded in custody to appear before Sheffield Crown Court on Thursday, December 29.

On Saturday, November 26 there was police activity in the Thorne and Stainforth areas of Doncaster in connection with this investigation.

The offences Singleton has been charged with took place prior to November 26.

South Yorkshire Police have not yet released more information on the circumstances surrounding the offences Singleton has been charged with.

They have been contacted for further information.