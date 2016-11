A man has been charged with attempted murder after a knife attack in Doncaster.

Jonathan Swift, aged 49, of Seaford, Liverpool, who is also charged with criminal damage, is alleged to have knifed a 26-year-old man in Surrey Street, Balby, at 6.15pm on Tuesday.

The alleged victim suffered multiple stab wounds and was rushed to hospital in a critical condition.

Two other men arrested over the incident have been released without charge.