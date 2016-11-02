Man charged over horror crash that killed three Doncaster women

A man has been charged with causing death by careless driving in connection with a Doncaster horror crash that led to the death of three women.

The crash took place in Tickhill Road, Maltby, on November 26 last year and led to the death of Wendy Park, 76, Diana Hunt, 58 and Barbara Twigg, 66.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said Kyle Coucom, 29, of Victoria Street, Maltby has received a postal requisition requiring him to attend court to answer the charge of death by careless driving.

During a brief hearing at Doncaster Coroners’ Court into the death of the three women yesterday, Coroners’ Officer Jessica Cox-Tomlinson confirmed a man has now been charged in connection with the collision.

She said: “South Yorkshire Police have charged someone with causing death by careless driving.

They were charged on October 5 and were due to appear at Sheffield Crown Court today.”

The women were travelling in a Toyota Aygo along Tickhill Road, Maltby, just yards from Maltby Colliery at around 5.30pm on November 26 last year.

South Yorkshire Police said the crash involved a black Ford Focus travelling in the opposite direction to the Aygo and a van leaving Maltby Colliery.

The 28-year-old driver of the Ford Focus was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

The driver of the van was not injured.

The women killed in the collision were understood to be friends. Following their deaths, tributes poured in for Wendy, Diana and Barbara.

Wendy’s family described her as a ‘kind, caring and fun-loving lady who will be greatly missed by all who knew her.’

Diana, the driver of the red Toyota Aygo, worked as a teaching assistant at Moss Road Infant school in Askern for more than two decades.

Headteacher at the school Katie Tordoff said at the time: “We are all devastated by the loss of Diana, a passionate and dedicated member of staff.

“Our thoughts are with her family and friends at this difficult time, and we will be doing all we can to support our pupils, parents and staff through this period.”

The family of Barbara Twigg, aged 66, who had recently retired from running the town’s Yamaha Music School, described her as ‘a devoted and loving wife mother and grandmother’.

They added: “She was taken from us prematurely. Words cannot express how much she will be missed.”