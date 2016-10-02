Man caught by police dog after car near obliterated in road smash

A man was chased down and caught by a police dog after a single-vehicle smash which utterly destroyed its front end.

The incredible amount of damage, seen on this picture issued by South Yorkshire Police, shows the mess the vehicle was left in.

Two people were taken to hospital and one of them has serious head injuries, while the other was released.

One of the two was detained by police dog Pd Khoba at the scene.

Police account SYP Ops Support said: "Both taken to hospital, one checked and released. Other has a potentially serious head injury. One also detained by PD KHOBA!!!"

The crash happened on Kirton Lane, Thorne, Doncaster, on Sunday, October 2.