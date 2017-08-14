Man burned in South Yorkshire factory fire

Have your say

A man was burned after machinery caught fire at a South Yorkshire factory.

Around 20 firefighters were called to the blaze at Ardagh Glass Limited in Wheatley, Doncaster, on Saturday morning, just after 7am.

Machinery at the site had caught fire, with the flames spreading to the building's roof.

One man sustained burns and was taken by ambulance to hospital.

Firefighters used water jets to extinguish the fire, before leaving the scene at 10am.

South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue said the blaze is not believed to have been started deliberately.