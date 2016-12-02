Man arrested over three burglaries after police chase in Doncaster

A man was arrested over three burglaries after a police chase in Doncaster.

Officers from South Yorkshire Police chased a car reported stolen during a burglary in Scunthorpe and stopped it on Broomhouse Lane, Edlington, in the early hours of this morning.

A 23-year-old man was arrested and property believed to have stolen in Nottinghamshire overnight was seized.

