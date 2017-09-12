Man arrested over cannabis found in Doncaster house

A man was arrested this morning over a large number of cannabis plants found in a house in Doncaster.
South Yorkshire Police said officers found the plants and some dried cannabis during a raid of a property in Littlemoor Lane, Balby.
A man was arrested this morning over a large number of cannabis plants found in a house in Doncaster.
South Yorkshire Police said officers found the plants and some dried cannabis during a raid of a property in Littlemoor Lane, Balby.
Almost Done!
Registering with Doncaster Free Press means you're ok with our terms and conditions.