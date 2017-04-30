Man arrested on suspicion of murder following fatal hit and run in South Yorkshire

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murdering 37-year-old Richard Broughton in South Yorkshire on Friday evening.

The 23-year-old man, from Barnsley, was arrested today on suspicion of murder and is currently in custody being questioned.

Richard died in hospital today after suffering fatal injuries following a reported altercation and collision in Elsecar, Barnsley, on Friday.

It is reported that Richard was hit by a car in Welland Crescent, which then failed to stop, following the altercation.

A post mortem examination will be carried out in due course but police said are treating Richard's death as a murder investigation.

Anyone with any information about the incident or those that may have been involved can call police on 101 and quote incident number 1021 of April 28.