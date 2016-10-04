Man arrested for drug driving after police chase in South Yorkshire

A man was arrested for drug driving after a chase in which he rammed a police car in a bid to escape.

Officers started chasing a car which failed to stop in Bentley.

South Yorkshire Police said officers had wanted to speak to the driver of the car about the speed it was being driven but the motorist refused to pull over.

A BMW police car was rammed during the incident and an officer suffered some minor injuries.

A 29-year-old man was later arrested on suspicion of a string of motoring offences, including dangerous driving and driving over the prescribed limit.