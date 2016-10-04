Man arrested after incident in South Yorkshire warehouse

A man has been arrested following an incident in a South Yorkshire warehouse.

Police were called to the Next Warehouse and Distribution Centre, in Brookfield Park, Wath upon Dearne, yesterday amid 'concerns for the safety' of a man there.

Officers were forced to close part of the warehouse.

This morning a spokesman for South Yorkshire Police confirmed that a 31-year-old man had been arrested on suspicion of criminal damage in relation to the incident.

According to an employee at the warehouse, police were called after another member of staff 'went berserk' in the warehouse.

The employee, who asked to remain anonymous, said: "He came in without any high-vis, which you have to wear, and then just went berserk in the warehouse.

"He was smashing up equipment, smashing anything in his path. It was frightening."