Man appears in court accused of attempting to murder children, after South Yorkshire crash

A man today appeared in court accused of attempting to murder four children, after a car ploughed into a pub wall in South Yorkshire.

Owen Scott appeared at Sheffield Magistrates' Court this morning charged with four counts of attempted murder.

The 29-year-old, of Heather Road, Fawley, Hampshire, was remanded in custody to appear at Sheffield Crown Court.

He had been arrested after a car containing himself, two girls aged eight and seven, and two boys aged 21 months and nine months, crashed in Barnsley in the early hours of Wednesday.

All four children remain in hospital in serious conditions.

The car crashed into the wall of The Travellers Inn on Copster Lane in the Four Lane Ends area of Oxspring on Wednesday, at around 12.25am.