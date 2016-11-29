Man admits sexually abusing South Yorkshire children

An 18-year-old man today pleaded guilty to multiple child sexual offences at Sheffield Crown Court.

Corie Adams, of HMP Marshgate but formerly from Maltby, appeared before the court charged with 11 child sexual offences. This includes two counts of sexual activity with a child, three counts of causing a child to engage in sexual activity, four counts of inciting a child to engage in sexual activity and two counts of causing a child to watch a sexual act.

He pleaded guilty to all charges in court today. He has been remanded in custody and will be sentenced at Sheffield Crown Court on Friday December 2.

The charges relate to two 13-year-old and two 14-year-old girls from the Rotherham area, who cannot be named for legal reasons.

In previous court hearings, Adams admitted four counts of sexual activity with a child, one count of rape and one count of grooming.

These charges relate to three victims, girls between the ages of 12 and 14 years old, from the Rotherham area.

Adams abused his victims between January 2015 and early 2016, before police received information from a member of the public reporting concerns about Adams’ possible involvement in child sexual abuse.

A joint investigation by South Yorkshire Police and Rotherham Council into Adams revealed multiple victims of abuse.

Adams was charged in April 2016 with multiple child sexual offences and has been remanded in custody since this time.

Detective Inspector John Fitzgibbons investigating said: “Adams’ sexual offending is prolific and incredibly shocking – we were able to identify a number of his victims but there may well be more young girls out there yet to come forward.

“While he has admitted his part in the sexual abuse of many young girls in Rotherham, this does not lessen the awful impact his hideous crimes have had on their lives.

“He preyed on the girls’ vulnerability and young age, exploiting them to engage in sexual activity for his own satisfaction. This is a truly despicable crime and I am pleased he is behind bars where he can cause no further harm to young girls in our town.

“If you, or anyone you know, may have been a victim of this man, please come forward to police or the Rotherham Evolve team to ensure you receive the support you need and so we can investigate your report.”

Rotherham Council leader Coun Chris Read said: “I welcome today’s decision as no one should have to endure what this man put these children through with his despicable behaviour.

“There is no place for people like Adams in our society and we will not tolerate this sort of behaviour within our communities here in Rotherham. To those people who commit this sort of appalling crime - you have no place here.”

You can report concerns for a child by calling police on 101, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111. You can also call or text the national child sexual exploitation helpline Say Something on 116 000.

Please remember that victims of sexual offences are granted anonymity for life under the Sexual Offences Act. If you identify a victim of a sexual offence, or publish information that could lead to the identification of a victim of a sexual offence, you could face prosecution.