Man admits attack on homeless man in Doncaster town centre doorway

A 27-year-old man has pleaded guilty to one count of GBH relating to the attack of a homeless man in a Doncaster town centre doorway.

Daniel Walker, of Grange Road, Woodlands admitted to the charge at a hearing at Sheffield Crown Court earlier this month.

The scene in Printing Office Street in Doncaster town centre following the attack on August 10 this year.

Walker was remanded into custody following the hearing and is due to be sentenced for the offence at Sheffield Crown Court on December 21.

The attack on homeless man Carl Notley took place in the doorway of the British Heart Foundation in Printing Office Street in the early hours of Wednesday, August 10.

The 52-year-old was rushed to Northern General for treatment, where he remained in a coma for a number of weeks after the incident.

Following the attack hundreds of pounds were raised for Mr Notley to aid him during his recovery.

It is understood Mr Notley had become homeless after being evicted from his council-owned home, due to the so-called 'bedroom tax'.

Mr Notley is believed to have been sleeping the doorway he was attacked in.

In the wake of the attack on Mr Notley, Doncaster homelessness charity M25 Housing & Support Group raised concerns about the safety of those sleeping rough on the borough's streets.

Joyce Foster, executive director of the M25 Housing & Support Group said: "What happened to Carl was a direct result of his vulnerabilities that come with a life on the streets.

"This had nothing whatsoever to do with street begging.

"Unless urgent actions are taken that hold statutory agencies with responsibility for homelessness services to account to improve access to advice and support for people affected by homelessness, I really fear that what happened to Carl will increasingly happen to other vulnerable people on Doncaster’s streets – there is a real risk that this...becomes commonplace and accepted.”

Doncaster Council have been contacted for comment on Mr Notley's current living situation.