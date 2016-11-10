Man, 30, stabbed in Doncaster street following ‘dispute’

Police have launched an investigation after a 30-year-old man involved in a dispute was stabbed on a Doncaster street in the early hours of this morning,

The incident took place in Beech Crescent, Stainforth at about 1am this morning The man, who is 30, was taken to hospital where he currently remains, and a police spokesman said their injuries are not thought to be life threatening. They said: “Detectives have launched an investigation and enquiries remain ongoing to identify the offender, who is described as a white man wearing light coloured trousers. “Police believe the incident occurred following a dispute in the area. “Officers remain in the area conducting enquiries and would like to speak to anyone who has information about what happened. “If you can help, please call 101 quoting incident number 33 of November 10, 2016. “Information can also be given to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.”