Make your mark on Doncaster Cast theatre

Kind-hearted Doncaster residents have pledged over £5,000 to Cast theatre in support of its fundraising campaign.

The Make Your Mark initiative aims to raise funds to improve the charity’s cultural impact in the town.

Every pound raised for Cast over the next three years will be doubled by the Arts Council’s Catalyst programme, bringing the total to £10,040.

The money will be used to help give local people new cultural opportunities.

Almost a hundred supporters have already pledged their support and given a donation.

They gave the money via the charity’s Confetti Wall, by naming a seat or sponsoring a dressing room.

In March, Doncaster-born international opera star Lesley Garrett made her mark with a signed a piece of Cast Confetti and pledged her support as Cast’s first ever Patron.

Muse Developments has also now become the charity’s first Dressing Room Sponsor.

A spokesman for the company said: “The vision for Cast was always more than just an eye-catching building.

“Four years on, Cast, Waterdale, has established itself as a landmark cultural beacon which local people are proud of.

“Our close relationship with the charity continues as neighbours of The Gables and we’re thrilled to pledge our support.”

The Cast charity needs to raise £50,000 a year in order to deliver a range of charitable cultural incentives such as free events.

Cast’s Director Deborah Rees said: “We are hugely grateful that so many individuals and businesses have made their name count and donated to support Cast’s impact in the town.”

You can Make Your Mark by calling 01302 303 959.