Make the most of Doncaster minor injuries unit this winter

A Doncaster man is urging local people to make the most of their Minor Injuries Unit this winter after a fall at work left him with an injured shoulder.

Paul Payton, of Dunsville, visited the Minor Injuries Unit at Mexborough Montagu Hospital after the accident and was seen promptly by an Emergency Nurse Practitioner.

The Minor Injuries Unit can assess and treat a wide range of injuries including minor burns and scalds, infected wounds, sprains, cuts and grazes. Staff can also examine and treat abrasions to the eyes, ears and arrange X-rays for possible broken bones.

Paul said: “The staff were brilliant. They arranged an X-ray for me immediately and assured me that if there was a fracture I would be referred to a clinic for treatment. Luckily nothing was broken and, although slightly out of the way for me, the whole experience lasted only two hours which included driving to Mexborough, waiting to be seen, attending an X-ray and travelling back to Doncaster.”

Maisie Grierson, an Emergency Nurse Practitioner who has worked in the Minor Injuries Unit at Montagu Hospital for 10 years, said: “Many people with minor injuries automatically head for the Emergency Department, not realising that they may be seen and treated quicker by coming to Mexborough.

“It may mean a few extra miles, however coming to the Minor Injuries Unit can often free up staff in our busy Emergency Department at Doncaster Royal Infirmary, allowing them to treat patients with more serious injuries who may need urgent care.”

The Minor Injuries team perform a crucial role and treat around 60 to 80 patients for a variety of minor injuries each and every day from all parts of Doncaster and surrounding areas.

The Minor Injuries Unit at Mexborough Montagu is open from 9.00am to 9.00pm seven days a week (except for Christmas Day), with no appointment required. The service is located on Adwick Road in Mexborough, S64 0AZ. Telephone: 01709 585171.

Police foil alleged armed robbery after stumbling upon drama at Sherffield petrol station

’Inadequate’ Sheffield care home to close for refurbishment

‘

Car lands on roof in South Yorkshire smash

Six vehicles stolen while being defrosted in South Yorkshire

Signalling problem affects trains from Sheffield

Get all the latest Owls stats

Get all the latest Blades stats

Download The Star’s mobile app now for FREE