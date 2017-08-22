Make Doncaster Racing College Show a set fixture, says MP

A successful first Northern Racing College Annual Show could become a fixed event in Doncaster.

Don Valley MP Caroline Flint joined staff and trainees at the show and was so impressed she said Doncaster should continue to promote the College as a centre of excellence in this way.

She said: “This annual show is long overdue. I know this will become a fixture in the Doncaster calendar.

“As home to the St Leger classic horse race, Doncaster’s heritage is linked to the racing industry. The Northern Racing College is central to the future of the racing industry.

“There are only two racing colleges in the country, one in Newmarket and one here in Doncaster. Today, I met trainees from Somerset and Scotland as well as from Goole and Doncaster. This college is outstanding and we should celebrate its work.”

Chief Executive, Colonel Stephen Padgett added: ““Caroline has been a valued supporter and friend of the Northern Racing College for years. She is as excited as I am about the initiative we’ve started this year, our Doncaster Equine College programme, that will provide general equine FE courses for learners from around Doncaster.

“I was delighted to welcome her to our first Annual Show today, raising awareness of DEC and promoting the excellent facilities.”

