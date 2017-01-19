Make a difference to where you live and join the town council

Have you got what it takes to become a councillor?

Do you want to make a difference to the place where you live?

Then taking up a position on Epworth Town Council could be just the thing for you.

Following the resignation of Councillor Lynne Horsefield from Belton, and the sad death of Councillor William Eckhardt, the town council has received confirmation from North Lincolnshire Council that no-one has requested an election.

This being the case, the council will now seek to co-opt two new members to join them.

Interested members of the public may submit letters of interest to The Clerk, Epworth Town Council, Cemetery Lodge, Burnham Road, Epworth, DN9 1BY.

Candidates for co-option must meet the qualification criteria as laid out in the Local Government Act 1972 section 79; in essence, that they are 18 or over, an elector, reside in or within three miles of the locality or occupy, own or are tenants of land or property in the parish.

Clerk Mrs Caroline Maguire said: “All letters will be given due consideration by existing council members as part of the co-option procedure.”

Successful candidates will hold office until the next ordinary elections which are held every four years.

Additional information about the work of a local councillor, which is unpaid, can be obtained from the clerk or other current councillors.

Mrs Maguire added: “The council has a number of committees covering finance, cemetery management, environment issues and planning.

“Applicants with specialist interests in any of these areas would be welcomed.”

The town council holds meetings on the first Tuesday of each month at 7pm at the Epworth Imperial Hall.

It is expected that co-options to the council will be an agenda item for the February meeting of the council which is scheduled for Tuesday February 7.