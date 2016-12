Passengers travelling on some Doncaster services are experiencing major delays this evening due to a person being struck by a train.

A spokesman for Virgin East Coast confirmed the person was hit by a train between Doncaster and Retford.

They said: "This is causing disruption to journeys between Newark North Gate and Doncaster.

"We anticipate this to continue until approximately 9pm.

"Trains throughout the full route may be delayed by up to 90 minutes or cancelled."