Mad cash dash to Benidorm, from Doncaster...

Robin Hood got behind the wheel of his motorised ‘horse and cart’ to support a charity close to his heart, in memory of his beloved mum.

Balby mechanic Trevor Hill has undertaken a 1,400 mile drive for Sheffield Hospitals‘ Charity as part of a mad cap motoring challenge titled Benidorm or Bust.

The 51-year-old had done up his banger to resemble a horse and trap and donned Robin Hood garb for the madcap attempt to drive from Dover to Benidorm in just four days.

Petrol-head Trevor was joined by his step-dad Stuart Johnson on the journey, as the generous duo tried to raise thousands of pounds as a personal thank you to the staff at the palliative care unit who cared for mum and wife Dian, who died from cancer in March last year.

Trevor said: “My mum was diagnosed with bladder cancer around 18 months before she died.

She had treatment, but the cancer spread to her bones, and she passed away due to an auto immune complications.

“In the final six months of her life, she was cared for by staff at the palliative care unit at the Northern General Hospital.

“They looked after her so well, she didn’t want for anything.

“They provided my step dad, Stuart, with a bed and food, so he could sleep beside her and spend all day there with her if she needed. Nothing was an effort for them.

“To say thank you, both of us decided to take part in this year’s Benidorm or Bust Challenge.

“I work for Sherwood Truck and Van, so we adopted a Robin Hood theme and went along as Sherwood’s Merry Men.

“I was fully dressed as Robin Hood, complete with green tights and size 11 walking boots!”

He added: “We also spent hours pimping up our car to look like a horse and cart, which wasn’t an easy feat at all.

“We were really looking forward to the challenge.”

Benidorm or Bust 2017 is a 1400 mile driving challenge split over four fun packed days.

Day one started in Dover, took the drivers through Calais and then down along the coast to Rouen.

Day two saw the Merry Men head for Bordeaux, then carry on through to Zaragoza on day three.

On day four the team arrived in Benidorm for a prize giving ceremony and a party.

Trevor and Stuart’s vehicle was one of 190 cars taking part in the eccentric event.

The duo completed their challenge from June 7-11. To donate and add to their running total visit www.justgiving.com/fundraising/merriemen site.

Sheffield Hospitals Charity provided £1.4 million to build the palliative care unit, where Dian was cared for so attentively in her final days.

It continues to provide additional care and facilities for patients to use while they are being treated at the Sheffield hospitals.

