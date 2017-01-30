M1 in South Yorkshire to be closed for improvement work

The M1 in South Yorkshire will be closed tonight for resurfacing, gantry, barrier and other safety work to be carried out.

Highways England will be resurfacing the carriageway between Junction 32 at Thurcroft and Junction 33 at Catcliffe between 10pm and 6am Monday to Thursday and between 11pm and 6am on Friday.

Work will start on the southbound carriageway.

As part of the closures contractors will also be installing gantry signs and safety barriers, putting in new kerbing, clearing vegetation and carrying out general maintenance work on bridge joints.

Highways England project manager Arun Sahni said: “This work will provide drivers with smoother and safer journeys between these two junctions.

“This work will be carried out overnight when traffic levels are at their lowest to keep disruption to a minimum. We are also utilising the closures to carry out other work at the same time to reduce the number of closures and impact on the public.”

Work will start on the southbound carriageway with diversions via the A630, the A631 and the M18.

Work will then start on the northbound carriageway.

The work is expected to take around a week for each carriageway.