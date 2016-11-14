M&S stores in Doncaster could be 'safe' from closure as list reveals most at-risk outlets

No Marks and Spencer stores in Doncaster are at risk of closing despite the retailer's plans to axe around 60 stores, according to retail analysts.

A list of vulnerable stores has been compiled by the Local Data Company - who use various methods to measure the economic health of the nation's high streets - after M&S announced it would close around 60 outlets.

No stores in Doncaster have been identified as likely to be axed - although LDC's list is unofficial and M&S is yet to name any of the stores to be shut down.

The retailer has confirmed it will close 30 of its large stores with another 45 set to be downsized or replaced by small Simply Food outlets.

The closures come as part of an overhaul which will affect around 100 stores as M&S looks to cut back on its clothing and home lines while boosting its Simply Food chain.

The firm also warned of more than 2,100 job losses under plans to axe 53 overseas shops.

According to the Independent, Local Data Company director Matthew Hopkinson said: “There are 35 towns and cities that have more than two M&S stores either on the high street, in a shopping centre or on the edge of town in a retail park.

“If one removes the large urban centres such as London, Glasgow and other cities, there are 22 towns where one might question the need for two stores.”