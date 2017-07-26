Lucky escape for Sheffield resident after chip pan blaze

Have your say

A resident had a lucky escape after an overheated chip pan blaze sparked a blaze in their home.

Two crews from Sheffield Central Fire Station were called to the scene in Edenhall Road, Arbourthorne, at 8.10pm last night.

Fortunately the resident had spotted the fire and called emergency services. The blaze was already out when firefighters arrived.

The resident was taken to hospital for a precautionary check up.

Elsewhere, arsonists set fire to a wheelie bin in Princes Street, Edlington, at 8pm.

Crews from Edlington and Maltby spent 20 minutes tackling the blaze.

Arsonists also fire to a pile of litter at an allotment in Highfield Park, Maltby, at 10pm. A crew from Maltby Fire Station dealt with the incident.