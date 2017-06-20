Louis Tomlinson joins galaxy of stars to record Grenfell Tower charity single

Doncaster pop star Louis Tomlinson has joined a galaxy of stars to record a Grenfell Tower charity single.

The One Direction star has linked up with a string of famous faces and locals to record a version of Simon and Garfunkel's Bridge Over Troubled Water which will raise cash for those affected by the horrific London tower block inferno which is thought to have claimed at least 79 lives.

Music mogul Simon Cowell was so moved by what he saw when he visited the site of the devastating Grenfell Tower fire he pledged to raise money for the victims with a charity single.

The track, which will be released at 8am on Wednesday, also features the likes of Pixie Lott, John Newman and Stormzy who have already been pictured at the London recording studio.

The Who lead singer Roger Daltrey, Jessie J and Kelly Jones of The Stereophonics have also contributed along with Emile Sande, Rita Ora, Ella Eyre, James Blunt, Leona Lewis and Paloma Faith and Craig David.

The X-Factor winner Louisa Johnson and Tokio Myers, from Britain's Got Talent, are also singing along with a choir of local people.

Choirmaster Gareth Malone will lead the group.

Cowell said: “It hit me very hard, especially when I heard about the baby being thrown out of the window.

“I was going to send a cheque but I thought we could do more. That’s why we are making a record. It sends a message of support. We got this up and running in 48 hours. I spoke to all the major labels and they got back to me in an hour offering their support."

“I think the community reaction had been wonderful when things go bad. People get together. Its unbelievable.”