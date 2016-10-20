Lorry fire leads to closure of South Yorkshire motorway

A lorry fire has led to the closure of a South Yorkshire motorway this morning.

The M180 is closed eastbound between junction one near Thorne, Doncaster and junction five of the M18.

A Highways England spokesman said: "Drivers on the M180 near Thorne are being advised to allow extra time for their journeys this morning following a lorry fire.

"The eastbound carriageway is currently closed between the between the M18 and junction 1 at Thorne.

"Traffic officers from Highways England are working with the emergency services at the scene, and a diversion is in place along the A630 and A18.

"Drivers are being advised to allow extra time to complete their journeys or to consider using alternative routes."