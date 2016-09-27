LOOK: Car ends up at bottom of roadside embankment following Doncaster crash

This was the shocking scene on Tickhill Road this morning, following a serious one-vehicle collision that led to a car ending up at the bottom of a road-side embankment.
The collision occurred on the stretch of road through Maltby at around 11am and involved a black Peugeot.
The driver, a 50-year-old male, was the only person in the car when the crash took place.
A spokesman for the South Yorkshire Police Operations team said on Twitter: "Serious injury collision Tickhill Road, Maltby. @SYPRotherham DO NOT #drinkdrive !! #fatal4 @SYPOperations SST1"
They added: "11am this morning. 50yr old male. Drink suspected. Enquiries ongoing."
It is not yet known whether the male was injured in the collision.
More to follow.