LOOK: Car ends up at bottom of roadside embankment following Doncaster crash

This was the shocking scene on Tickhill Road this morning, following a serious one-vehicle collision that led to a car ending up at the bottom of a road-side embankment.

The collision occurred on the stretch of road through Maltby at around 11am and involved a black Peugeot.



The driver, a 50-year-old male, was the only person in the car when the crash took place.

A spokesman for the South Yorkshire Police Operations team said on Twitter: "Serious injury collision Tickhill Road, Maltby. @SYPRotherham DO NOT #drinkdrive !! #fatal4 @SYPOperations SST1"



They added: "11am this morning. 50yr old male. Drink suspected. Enquiries ongoing."

It is not yet known whether the male was injured in the collision.

More to follow.

