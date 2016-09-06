LOOK: Car crashes into roadside barrier on Doncaster street

This was the scene on a Doncaster street in the early hours of this morning, after a car dramatically careered into a roadside barrier and smashed up the front of the vehicle.

The one-vehicle collision took place in Lonsdale Avenue, Intake at around 12.30am this morning.

A Lonsdale Avenue resident has spoken of the shocking moment the crash took place.

He said: "I was lying in bed and I heard this almighty thud, and I knew there had been a crash.

"It didn't sound like they tried to break or anything.

"I went to my window and I saw that the car had crashed into the barrier.

"I then saw a man running away and being chased by police.

"The police officer eventually stopped and he ran into the direction of Sandall Beat woods.

"This is the second car that's crashed into those barriers in two years. They don't deter people from speeding, they just act as a hazard."

South Yorkshire Police have been contacted for comment, and have not yet been able to confirm whether the vehicle involved in the collision was abandoned.

More to follow.