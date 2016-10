Several vehicles have been involved in a collision on the M1 close to Sheffield this morning.

Two lanes are currently closed in the northbound direction between Junction 32 for the M18 and Junction 33 for Catcliffe because of a 'multi-vehicle accident'.

Highways England say the incident is causing delays of 30 minutes to motorists, with the scene expected to be cleared by around noon and normal traffic conditions to resume by around 1pm.