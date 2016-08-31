A devastated Doncaster football fan in our namesake Australian town has become an internet hit after a radio rant about his favourite team went viral.

A caller known only as ‘Mario from Doncaster’ had radio hosts Down Under in hysterics after claiming his side's devastating defeat had made him vomit all over himself.

The distraught fan's meltdown on sports phone in show The Run Home on Australian radio station SEN has since been listened to and shared hundreds of times on social media.

LISTEN: Check out Mario from Doncaster's radio breakdown here

Australian Rules Football fan Mario was gutted after his side Richmond Tigers suffered a 113-point defeat to Syndey Swans - one of the biggest defeats in the league's history. The club were given a 164-51 drubbing on Saturday evening - adding more woe to a miserable season for the club.

And Mario, who had previously said he would melt his club's membership card after a previous defeat for his side, hoped he would find a shoulder to cry on when he called hosts Mark Allen and Daniel Harford.

“When President Kennedy was assassinated, Jackie’s favourite pink dress — the Chanel dress — was covered in blood,” he began.

“She refused to take it off that day because she wanted America to see what they had done to her husband in Dallas.”

Mario continued to the uproarious laughter of the hosts: “When Richmond was down by 130 points — no, listen — I vomited all over myself,” he claimed.

“And I haven’t taken it off. And I’ve been walking around the petrol station, I slept and — no, listen! Listen! Listen!

“I’ve walked around all day, I... I want everyone to see — stop it! — I want everyone to see what Richmond has done to me!”

He then hung up.

The clip has now gone viral with sports fans across the world sharing the clip.

The suburb of Doncaster is part of Melbourne in Australia and was named after our home town.