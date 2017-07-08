Lindsey Lodge Hospice celebrates 25 year milestone

A quarter of a century serving the people of North Lincolnshire will be celebrated on Tuesday by Lindsey Lodge Hospice.

The hospice, in Burringham Road, Scunthorpe, has reached the mammoth milestone of providing 25 years of care to thousands of local people, and is inviting families, friends and supporters to join staff and patients for an afternoon of celebration, between 1.30pm and 3.30pm.

Chief executive, Karen Griffiths, said: “The hospice’s day care centre was opened in 1992 by The Duchess of Norfolk. Since then, thanks to the fantastic support of local people we’ve expanded and developed our services to be able to provide high quality, specialist care to local people.” Email jenny.baynham@nhs.net if you plan to attend.