"Like a spa treatment, but with your clothes on" - Out of body experience "sound baths" come to Doncaster

A tension-relieving and relaxing treatment which offers users "out of body experiences" is coming to Doncaster.

People will be able to take a "sound bath" - a bathing experience without water - at a village community hall on Friday when instead of soaking in bubbles, participants will be able to bathe themselves in chimes, gongs and chanting - all without taking their clothes off.

The event will take place at Carcroft Community Hall and a spokesman said some users have reported having "out of body" experiences, dreaming while awake and tears through releasing pent-up emotions.

A spokesman for organisers Mystical Offerings Spiritual Healing & Development said: "Although a sound bath does not require any water, it does require a want for the ultimate relaxation.

"This immensely therapeutic practice is a form of meditation, facilitated by an environment with chimes, gongs, chanting, and musical bowls.

"When it comes to sound therapy, all you have to do is show up in comfortable clothes and lie there on the floor.

"The ultimate goal is to get people to a subconscious state where they can really release stress, In other words, the idea is to quiet your mind by observing and focusing on the sounds around you. This way you can become more present with the moment and rid yourself of the constant noise in your head.

"It will relieve your tension and some who have tried sound bathing say it can be like leaving your body. It is like a spa treatment, but with your clothes on."

Other users have reported that sound baths help promote sleep, recall childhood memories and entering a dreamlike state.

The event will take place at the community hall in Carcroft. Sound baths last around one hour and with availability at 3pm and 6.30pm.

The cost is £10 and places must be pre-booked at https://www.facebook.com/events/1100226320067047/

