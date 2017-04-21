Light infantry memorial appeal enters final push, with less than £10,000 required

A campaign to honour King's Own Yorkshire Light Infantry soldiers with a memorial is into the final push.

The appeal for a statue in Doncaster needs less than £10,000 to pass the £126,000 mark and get the statue erected.

Committee member Percy Potts said the fundraising had been fantastic.

"This is an incredible achievement given the short time we have been campaigning," he said.

"We’re not quite there and we now appeal for that extra push to keep the momentum going."

The £126,000 covers the memorial and its installation, plus the ground work and dedication ceremony.

The memorial will be unveiled on August 1, 2018.

That day will be the 50th anniversary of the infantry being renamed the 2nd Battalion Light Infantry.