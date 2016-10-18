Lego shop to open in Doncaster next week

Doncaster's first ever shop dedicated to Lego is set to open next week.

Brickin It, which has been described as "the place to buy, sell and trade Lego" has announced that it will open in the Waterdale Shopping Centre on October 29.

The shop will be opened at 11am by Doncaster Rovers' mascot Donny Dog. There will be competitions on the day to win Lego prizes.

Details about the new shop are limited but the shop's Facebook page announced: "Bricking It is a specialist LEGO retailer based in Waterdale, Doncaster.

"We sell both new and used LEGO, full sets to individual bricks."

Work is currently under way on transforming the shop.

A page on its website reads: "Brickin It is a family run independent LEGO specialist, selling new and secondhand parts, sets, instructions in fact if it’s to do with LEGO we probably have it or can obtain it!

"We have a range of current LEGO sets as well as a selection of deleted and vintage items from the 1960s to the present day. If there is a particular set that you are after we offer a service where we will try and track down the item for you.

"We also offer a spares and replacement part service for that important lost piece."

Lego, based in Denmark, began manufacturing the interlocking toy bricks in 1949 and since then a global Lego subculture has developed, supporting movies, games, competitions, and six Legoland amusement parks.

As of July 2015, 600 billion Lego parts had been produced and in the same year Lego replaced Ferrari as Brand Finance's "world's most powerful brand."



