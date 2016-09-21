LEGO building up to be Christmas top toy

It may be 90-some days to Santa's sack but festive toys wish list is already becoming as clear as a penny whistle ... which won't appear in any 21st century kid's stocking alongside bygone whip and top with two tangerines.

Rather high-tech toys and collectible characters are predicted as most wanted in Toys “R” Us seasonal prediction. LEGO still storms a list where Shopkins and Num Noms also number among must-have gift list requests.

Num Noms Glossy Lip Gloss Truck

Toy experts at Britain’s biggest toy shop this week unveiled their favourite 14 presents set to dominate children's market, signalling hard-fought battle between tech toys and popular collectibles.

The store's Superstars guide includes popular playthings from £20 truck to £200 Robotic Dog Chip with Furby Connect with Nerf vying for attention with pre-school staples Thomas the Tank and new-ish kid on the block Paw Patrol.

Popular picks are expected to be snapped up over coming 14 weeks yule countdown with sales expected to peak with November's Toys “R” Us Christmas catalogue launch.

Most popular film character is tipped to be Hug Time Poppy Doll from Trolls movie and you tube phenomenon Minions' Pie Face.

While inexpensive, selfie stick cum microphone combo SelfieMic will likely see mum and dad count cost in terms of post-revelry headaches.

Company marketing & ecommerce director Mike Coogan said, “Parents have a great selection of toys to choose from this year, Tech toys is likely to take the lead but we also have one of our longest standing classic brands with two toys listed in our guide. LEGO has evolved with kids. Their ability to offer role play construction associated with popular TV has been epic.

"Overall, we’re thrilled with the diverse offering we’re able to provide our customers. We want to make shopping as easy and simple as possible. It’s a fun season and we’re already experiencing parents taking full advantage of shopping early in store, online, mobile and through our click and collect service”.

Toys “R” Us Must-Have Christmas Toys (in alphabetical order)

Chip Robot Dog

Furby Connect

LEGO Friends Party Shop

LEGO Ninjago Samurai X Cave Chaos

Minions Pie Face: Coming Soon

Nerf Tri Strike

Num Noms Glossy Lip Gloss Truck

Paw Patrol Air Patroller

Selfie Mic

Shopkins Shoppies Smoothie Truck

Star Wars Spinning Lightsaber

Thomas Sky High Bridge Set

Toys ‘R’ Us Unicorn

Trolls Hug Time Poppy: Coming Soon