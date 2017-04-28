Launch party for Weston Park cancer charity ‘Time for Tea’ fundraiser

Best Western Plus Kenwood Hall was delighted to be the chosen venue to host the launch party for the Weston Park Cancer Charity, Time for Tea campaign.

The venue hosted an afternoon tea party for the charity and invited guests, to launch the campaign.

Over 70 guests, enjoyed luxury afternoon tea in the Lakeview Restaurant and were treated with a specially designed cocktail just for the occasion.

‘Time for Tea’ is about setting aside a time when you can invite your friends, family, colleagues and community together for a good old fashioned cuppa and some delicious treats,

while helping to raise vital funds for Weston Park Cancer Charity. From a small get-together to a big Mad Hatter’s tea party,

however big or small, the money raised at tea parties across the region will help make a huge difference to local cancer care.

Weston Park Cancer Charity have recently launched a new fundraising appeal, kick started by Charity Patron Dame Jessica Ennis- Hill, to raise £500,000 to improve the patient experience at Weston Park Hospital.

Funds from the ‘Beyond the Treatment’ ward refurbishment appeal will see two wards at Weston Park Hospital transformed with modern lighting,

furnishings, technology and entertainment facilities to help patients feel more comfortable and less isolated during their stay.

Becky Dyche, hotel manager of Best Western Plus Kenwood Hall said “We were delighted to host this fantastic event and hope that we have been able to give a little back to this amazing local charity.

We will continue our support of the campaign by donating £1 for every guest enjoying Afternoon Tea with us throughout May and June.”

For more information on hosting a Time for Tea party of in support of the ‘Beyond the Treatment’ fundraising appeal please visiBeyond Treatment or ring Weston Park Cancer Charity on 0114 2265370.