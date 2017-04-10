Launch of Humberside Police Lifestyle 2017

Humberside Police launches its Lifestyle 2017 campaign this month.

Since 1989, tens of thousands of young people have registered and taken on challenges that have made a huge difference to communities across the region.

Lifestyle aims to increase the amount of positive contact between Humberside Police and young people, offering a refreshing and challenging alternative to summer boredom, which will benefit the youngsters and their communities.

The scheme is open to anyone aged between ten and 18-years-old.

There are a host of fantastic prizes on offer for the most innovative and successful projects undertaken. These include a week in South Africa, a trip to Disneyland Paris, UK adventure holidays, days out at Flamingo Land and Tockwith Racecourse and many more.

Temporary Chief Constable Garry Forsyth said: “Lifestyle is a really important project and one that I am incredibly proud of.

“The projects delivered by young people for their communities are very impressive and show what hard work and innovation can achieve. My hope is that this year’s Lifestyle will prove equally popular.

“The message is simple - if you’re a young person living in the Humberside area, sign up for Lifestyle 2017 and spend your summer with your friends making a difference in your community.”

Anyone who fancies making a difference in their community and potentially winning a fantastic prize should visit http://www.humberside.police.uk/lifestyle where you will be able to sign-up from Monday, April 24.