Latest: Traffic moving on South Yorkshire motorway again after earlier crashes

A South Yorkshire motorway has re-opened again after two earlier crashes.

An air ambulance landed on the A1(M) earlier today after a collision on the northbound stretch between J36 for Warmsworth and J35 for the M18.

The northbound stretch was closed and there were four miles of slow traffic on the approach to J35.

There was also a second collision - involving a lorry and a motorbike - on the southbound carriageway between J37 for Marr and J36 for Warmsworth.

Highways England said traffic is now moving in both directions, but motorists have been urged to allow extra time for their journeys until the build up of traffic eases.

