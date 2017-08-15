LATEST: 'Multiple vehicles' involved in collision on M18 near Doncaster

Have your say

A pile-up on the M18 near Doncaster this morning is causing 'severe' delays.

Highways England said multiple vehicles were involved in a collision on the motorway at junction three.

It said two of three lanes southbound were now blocked.

Motorists have been urged to allow extra time for their journeys and to consider using alternative routes.

Highways England said shortly before 8am that traffic officers are at the scene and 'recovery has been requested'.

It is understood the incident happened shortly before 7am this morning.

It is not known at this stage whether anyone has been injured.

The crash is the second serious collision on the M18 in the region within the last 24 hours.

The motorway was closed between junctions one and two near Rotherham last night following a crash in which a woman was injured.