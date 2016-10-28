LATEST: Fire and police investigators begin probe into fatal blaze in Doncaster

Fire and police investigators in Doncaster have started their probe into a shed fire in which a teenage boy died.

They are at the scene of the blaze in Byron Avenue, Campsall, which broke out at around 8.30pm last night.

Flowers have been left at the scene of a fatal shed fire

Forensic experts and sniffer dogs are carrying out a search of the area near the shed, which is taped off and under police guard.

It has emerged that firefighters alerted to the blaze did not know that anybody was inside the burning shed until the flames were extinguished.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: "South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue and South Yorkshire Police attended an address in Byron Avenue, Campsall, Doncaster, following a report of a shed fire.

"Once the fire was extinguished a body was found within the shed, believed to be that of a 13-year-old male.

Police at the scene of a fatal shed fire in Doncaster

"Formal identification has not yet taken place and a joint investigation by South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue and South Yorkshire Police is underway to establish the circumstances surrounding this tragic incident."