Last run for Isle ‘shopping’ bus service

A bus service that has run between the Isle and Doncaster for decades will make its final journey this weekend.

Barry Dodd will run the 292 Saturday shopping service from his yard on Westgate Road, Belton, to Doncaster via Epworth and Sandtoft for the last time on January 7.

Selwyn’s Motors was started up by Mr Dodd’s grandfather in 1939. The Saturday bus leaves Belton at 9.45am to arrive in Doncaster at 10.42am and return in the late afternoon at 4pm, should anyone wish to journey on it for the final time.

The decision to end the service that has dwindled in passenger numbers in recent years, was partly taken by Mr Dodd in light of new requirements for disabled and buggy ‘platforms’ that would prove costly to install.