Last chance to win £10,000 holiday

It’s all hotting up for a charity raffle with a £10,000 dream holiday as the star prize...

There are just days left to grab a ticket for The Children’s Hospital Charity’s summer fundraiser.

The hospital charity’s first ever raffle ends on August 31 and just £1 could win the first prize of £10,000 to spend on a dream getaway.

Tickets are selling fast and every penny from every one sold goes to the charity, to make Sheffield Children’s Hospital better, said Tchad Western, TCHC corporate fundraiser.

He added: “There are 150,000 tickets, which could bring in a huge sum for the hospital, and there are less than two weeks to go. Someone has got to win and will be jetting off on a once in a lifetime holiday.”

In addition to the £10,000 travel voucher first prize there is a £2,500 Curry’s/PC World voucher and a £500 Tesco voucher to be won, all generously donated by some of the charity’s corporate partners.

Sheffield Children’s Hospital patient Amber Child-Cavill, 12, of Woodthorpe, Sheffield, has been chosen as the ‘poster girl’ for the fundraiser.

Matalan, which has raised £220,000 for the hospital in the last five years, are backing the raffle across 43 stores and tickets can also be bought at Tesco, the One Stop shop chain, Home Bargains, Arnold Laver, DIY and electrical stores, businesses and banks across

South Yorkshire, Worksop, Derbyshire, the East Midlands, Lancashire, North and West Yorkshire.

For a full list, and rules of entry, go to Click here

The draw will take place in September at Sheffield Children’s Hospital.