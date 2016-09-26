Laser shone at aircraft flying over Doncaster

A warning has been issued about laser pens after one was shone at an aircraft flying over Doncaster.

The incident was reported to South Yorkshire Police by members of staff in air traffic control at Doncaster's Robin Hood airport.

It happened as an aircraft was flying over Edenthorpe on Thursday, September 22.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: "South Yorkshire Police received a report from air traffic control at Robin Hood Airport that whilst travelling over the Edenthorpe area someone shone a laser pen up at an aircraft.

"This kind of behaviour could cause dangerous consequences."

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101.