'Large number' of police at incident in Doncaster

A large number of police are reportedly attending an incident in Doncaster, where one woman said she could see blood spattered on a wall.

A member of the public said she had seen at least a dozen police vehicles on Church Lane in Arksey, this evening at around 10pm.

The woman, who asked not to be named, said she saw blood spattered on a wall in the street.

A publican at The Plough, which is nearby, said customers had reported seeing a heavy police presence but she did not know the nature of the incident.

South Yorkshire Police have been contacted for further information.